skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 11 February 2021
MLISWA DETAINED, CHARGED
Thursday, February 11, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MAN POISONED BY YOUNG WIFE
A KADOMA man escaped death by a whisker after he was allegedly poisoned by his ‘young wife’. Francis Khondanani, who is Development Trust...
MOB ATTACKS COPS
This is circulating on social media. Attacks against the @PoliceZimbabwe should never be tolerated in a peaceful society. Whatever pola...
RAGS TO RICHES FOR RETRENCHED WORKER
IT was a painful journey for Mr Brian Mawoyo when one of the country’s leading telecommunications companies arbitrarily terminated his contr...
FRESH REVELATIONS OF MLISWA, MUTAMI BREAK UP
A Zimbabwe-born Australian woman who says she is pregnant with Temba Mliswa’s twins claimed that the late foreign minister Sibusiso Moyo gav...
I FATHERED KIDS WITH 10 WOMEN : MLISWA
NORTON legislator Mr Temba Mliswa said he is proud of the 18 children he has fathered with more than 10 women, while revealing that he pays ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment