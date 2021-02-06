MEET SA'S YOUNGEST DOCTOR

Dr Thakgalo Thibela is anything but your ordinary 21-year-old. While most people her age are either busy completing their degrees or figuring out what career path they want to follow, Thibela has been on the frontline at Helen Joseph Hospital in Joburg saving lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.
That’s because, Thibela is one of South Africa’s youngest
doctors having recently received her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of
Surgery from the University of Witwatersrand.
“It’s really challenging,” Thibela told the Saturday Star.
“The number of patients who test positive for Covid-19 daily that we have to
treat is scary. It’s made worse when people say we are killing their family
members when we are literally doing our best, barely sleeping.”
At 21, Thibela has a huge amount of responsibility. And
while it’s been a tough few months, she’s taken it all in her stride.
“I made the choice to come to the Helen Joseph and while it
has been challenging, I have enjoyed my time. There’s a lot of support and you
never feel alone. I’m looking forward to the two years that I’ll be spending
here.
“Even on the most hectic of days when I contemplated my
life choices I never thought of switching careers, I wouldn’t even know what to
do even if I had to do something else.”
Thibela has been trending on social media in the past two
weeks, after she was lauded as one of the country’s youngest ever doctors. Asked
how she felt about achieving such a monumental feat, she said it still hadn’t
sunk in.
“Since high school I’ve always been the youngest in my
class, but I’ve never felt like it, so when I graduated I didn’t even feel that
I’m the youngest because my age is not a thing that was brought up a lot.
“It still has not sunk in to be honest but I know it’s a
huge achievement so I am really proud of myself.”
Thibela, who grew up in Violetbank, a rural village in
Bushbuckridge, in Mpumalanga, said it has always been her dream to become a
doctor.
“I remember when I had to apply for university and I had to
choose three fields of study, I didn’t know which other things to choose
besides medicine, so I literally just chose the others randomly and hoped that
I got my first choice.”
At her primary school, Farel Primary, she skipped Grade 7
and was immediately promoted to high school.
At Lehlasedi High School, Thibela skipped Grade 9 too and
matriculated at the age of 15, with seven distinctions out of eight subjects.
She then went to Wits, where she earned Golden Key International Membership.
“I was very fortunate that the schools I went to (public
schools by the way) promoted students they felt were doing well academically,
so as a result I didn’t do Grade 7 and 9 and I also started school a year early
which enabled me to complete matric at 15.”
At 16, she made the journey from her village in Mpumalanga
to Joburg. But the move wasn’t easy, recalled Thibela.
“I had to learn to be independent really quickly at just
16. I also struggled with self-esteem issues. Coming from a village and being
in this big city and huge campus with people from all over. I felt like maybe
it was a mistake for me to be there and that maybe I didn’t belong.
“I struggled to express myself in group settings and that
affected me a lot when I got to my clinical years because being confident and
able to express yourself was what was needed. I’d always be told to be more
confident and speak up because I know the answers. I’m still trying to overcome
it.”
Despite the challenges she pushed through and finally
graduated this year. Thibela, said this was not only a huge achievement for
her, but for the village she comes from too.
“As a black female from a rural area, this a huge thing for
me and for my people back home. It’s a reminder to all the young girls that we
are capable of being whatever we want.
“Violetbank is a rural area that’s still facing a lot of
challenges. That was all I knew and because of the sense of community we have,
it was a good place to grow up. I hope I am able to inspire others in my
community to chase their dreams.”
She added that her family were incredibly proud of her
achievements. “My parents are educated, so education is something that is
emphasised at home. I was fortunate to grow up in a middle-class home, so
almost everything we required was provided and any study guides I needed I got.
I guess that helped me better focus on my studies. My family are very proud of
me.”
Helping patients brings her the greatest of joy. “The
gratitude patients have after receiving help brings me so much joy. Seeing
smiles on patients faces after a consultation or when they get discharged from
hospital is why I love this job so much. I’ve always wanted to help people and
medicine has given me the platform to do just that.”
Thibela has her eye on becoming a neurosurgeon eventually. “The
brain and nervous system has always fascinated me. If the brain stops working,
whether your heart is still beating or not, you are considered dead.
“For me the brain is the most important organ in the human
body and I would like to know more about it and help people who have brain and
nervous system lesions get better.”
She also has some advice for youth who are interested in
becoming doctors.
“It is possible, just know that. Start doing your research
into which university you want to go to early so you know what is required and
start working on making sure that you get accepted.
“Hard work and determination is all you need. It’s not easy
and you will get drained and question your life choices at some point but it is
worth it.”
The Saturday Star
0 comments:
Post a comment