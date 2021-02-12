MARRY MUBAIWA GOES TO THE SUPREME COURT OVER PASSPORT

Marry Mubaiwa has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court challenging a High Court decision refusing to release her passport to enable her travel to South Africa for treatment.
She is facing a string of criminal charges including
attempted murder, money laundering, fraud and assault.
The former super model wants to travel to South Africa
urgently to seek medical treatment as her health has reportedly deteriorated. She
is suffering from an ailment known as lymphoedema, which causes swelling of
hands and legs.
On Wednesday, Mubaiwa filed her appeal at the superior
court against the High Court decision dismissing her application for alteration
of bail conditions.
She had sought the temporary release of her passport to be
allowed to travel to SA for medical attention and relaxation of her reporting
conditions during her absence from Zimbabwe.
But Justice Benjamin Chikowero dismissed Mubaiwa’s
application.
In his ruling the judge also rejected Mubaiwa’s contention
that there are no lymphoedema specialists in the country and held that her
application contained some grey areas.
In addition, the court held that Mubaiwa failed to
demonstrate that her condition had deteriorated and was in need of urgent
treatment across the Limpopo to warrant alteration of her bail conditions.
In her appeal, through her lawyers, Mtetwa and Nyambirai,
Mubaiwa insists that the variation of her bail conditions should be allowed, arguing
that she is in constant pain, has grossly swollen feet, hands and large open
wounds as detailed by her local doctor. Herald
