MAN RAPES TEEN STEP DAUGHTER TO SPITE CHEATING WIFE

A man from Emthunzini suburb in Bulawayo sexually assaulted his stepdaughter to spite his wife, who was allegedly having a sexual affair with a man in the same suburb.

The man cannot be named so as to protect the identity of the 15-year-old minor. Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“We arrested a man who raped his 15-year-old stepdaughter at a bushy area near Emthunzini suburb.

“The man told the minor that he had to rape her because her mother was involved in an extra marital affair with a man in the suburb,” said Insp Ncube.

Insp Ncube advised rape victims to seek medical attention within 72 hours after the ordeal so as to get post exposure prophylaxis.

“Post exposure prophylaxis will help in preventing one from contracting HIV and they will also get medication to prevent unwanted pregnancy,” he said.

A source said last week on Friday at around 6am, the pair went to Inyanda Farm to work in the fields in return for payment.

While they were working in the farm, the stepdad told his step child that they had to take a recess and they sat under a tree.

After a few minutes the dad said they had to look for firewood in the bushy area and the unsuspecting child agreed.

“While they were in the bush looking for firewood he said they had to rest under a tree. He then started to caress the minor and raped her.

“After the ordeal he told the minor that he raped her because he was fixing her mother who was cheating on him with a man in the suburb,” said a source close to the family.

After the act the pair went home and upon arrival the minor told her aunt that her stepfather had raped her.

Her aunt advised her to report the matter to the police and accompanied her to Nkulumane Police Station where a report was made leading to the arrest of the man.

The minor was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examination. The man is set to appear in court. B Metro