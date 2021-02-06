MAN POISONED BY YOUNG WIFE

A KADOMA man escaped death by a whisker after he was allegedly poisoned by his ‘young wife’.
Francis Khondanani,
who is Development Trust of Zimbabwe Board member for Mashonaland West
Province, reportedly had tea that was laced with poison by Tanyaradzwa Denhere,
24, who packed her things and is on the run after the act.
Khondanani and
Denhere have been married for four years. Police in Kadoma are currently
investigating the suspected food poisoning case under RRB number 4547203 and
have since requested that Mr Khondanani be medically examined.
According to a
letter addressed to ZRP Kadoma dated 24 January 2021 Kadoma General Hospital
had approved that a tea sample that had been presented to them be taken to a
private laboratory for analysis.
“This serves to
confirm that the above presented to us with a sample of tea. He suspects it
might have been tempered with in an attempt to poison him,” reads the letter.
“Unfortunately
we do not have the laboratory capacity to analyse the tea. We have suggested
that the sample be taken to a private laboratory for analysis.”
Khondanani said
he had not yet recovered but had improved. “I have been to Harare for medical checks and
I am getting better though I have not fully recovered yet,” he said.
“The doctors
are currently examining a sample of the tea I drank that day so we are waiting
for results but meanwhile I have opened a case at Kadoma Central Police
station.”
He said his
wife had made the tea for him and he did not consume anything on the day.
“I don’t know
what came over Mai Noku. We have been together for four years and God blessed
us with a daughter Nokutenda.
“We were always
happy, and recently we toured the country’s resorts from Nyanga, Kariba and
even Bulawayo because that’s what she loved. I took her places and she really
looked happy to me,” said Khondanani.
“On Saturday 23
January, she said she was not feeling well in the morning. She literally fell
into my arms and looked pale and was shivering and she asked me to hold her
because she felt sick. She really looked scared and when I asked her she said
‘hana yangu iri kurova’. She insisted she was okay but I had to make sure she
sat down until she felt better.
“I later left
the house without taking breakfast and told her I would eat during lunchtime
but upon coming back I was shocked to find her busy with the house chores. I
asked how she was feeling and she said she was very fit. She offered me a cup
of tea and I took it before leaving for work.
“When I was
about to leave, Mai Noku akandimhanyira akati asi munonyara kukisser mukadzi
wenyu here? I smiled back ndikati ‘no ndinonyarei zvangu’ then she came closer
to me and I kissed her cheek. This was the first time she did something like
that but handina kuzviisa mumusoro. She stood by the gate waving at me kusvika
mota yaenda,” he said.
“It did not
take much time before I started having stomach cramps, by this time I had
reached the office. I thought it was something minor but it got worse and I
postponed my 2pm meeting.
“I had to drink two litres of fresh milk trying to vomit but it didn’t change. Ndaingorutsa mukaka wegawega and drove back home. I couldn’t walk straight the pain was severe and sharp.
“When I got
home I found Mai Noku gone, all her clothes were not there. I had a running
stomach and I am sure that saved me. I later managed to go to the hospital.” H
Metro
0 comments:
Post a comment