MAN LOSES R1,2 MILLION IN BOTCHED CASH TRANSFER DEAL

An employee of social media platform, Sasai, appeared in court yesterday on allegations of defrauding a commodity broker of R1,2 million in a botched cash transfer deal.

Tapuwa Dikanifuniwa appeared before Harare Provincial Magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro on fraud charges. He was remanded in custody to today pending determination of his bail application.

The court heard that the complainant, who had free funds in his FNB account, required cash since he acquires most of the goods from South Africa.

It is the State’s case that Dikanifuniwa knew that the complainant required cash and devised a plan to defraud him.

The court heard that Dikanifuniwa then convinced the complainant that he had US$81 740 cash, which is equivalent to 1 226 100 rand and needed to purchase various goods from a supplier in South Africa when he did not have the money. It is the State’s case that on November 26 last year the complainant transferred 1 226 100 rands into an FNB account belonging to Sowers Trading that had been given by Dikanifuniwa.

The court heard that the complainant then sent proof of payment to Dikanifuniwa and he acknowledged receipt and promised to give him the cash in three days.

After the three days, the complainant contacted Dikanifuniwa and he promised to pay the money, but failed to do so.

Dikanifuniwa later became evasive and unreachable on his mobile prompting the complainant to report him to the police leading to his arrest on February. Herald