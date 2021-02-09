MAN LOSES R1,2 MILLION IN BOTCHED CASH TRANSFER DEAL

An employee of social media platform, Sasai, appeared in court yesterday on allegations of defrauding a commodity broker of R1,2 million in a botched cash transfer deal.
Tapuwa Dikanifuniwa appeared before Harare Provincial
Magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro on fraud charges. He was remanded in
custody to today pending determination of his bail application.
The court heard that the complainant, who had free funds in
his FNB account, required cash since he acquires most of the goods from South
Africa.
It is the State’s case that Dikanifuniwa knew that the
complainant required cash and devised a plan to defraud him.
The court heard that Dikanifuniwa then convinced the
complainant that he had US$81 740 cash, which is equivalent to 1 226 100 rand
and needed to purchase various goods from a supplier in South Africa when he
did not have the money. It is the State’s case that on November 26 last year
the complainant transferred 1 226 100 rands into an FNB account belonging to
Sowers Trading that had been given by Dikanifuniwa.
The court heard that the complainant then sent proof of
payment to Dikanifuniwa and he acknowledged receipt and promised to give him
the cash in three days.
After the three days, the complainant contacted
Dikanifuniwa and he promised to pay the money, but failed to do so.
Dikanifuniwa later became evasive and unreachable on his
mobile prompting the complainant to report him to the police leading to his
arrest on February. Herald
