MAN KILLS WIFE'S LOVER AT SHEBEEN

AN imbiber at a shebeen in Bulawayo allegedly ganged up with a friend and fatally stabbed their drinking mate for allegedly having an adulterous affair with his wife.

Peter Moyo (37) of Cowdray Park suburb had a misunderstanding with Ben Sibanda whom he accused of having an affair with his wife. The dispute degenerated into a fight resulting in Moyo ganging up with Robson Ndlovu who is still at large, and stabbing Sibanda on the head and right collar bone.

Sibanda died on the spot. Moyo is facing a murder charge in connection with Sibanda’s death.This emerged when Moyo filed an application for bail pending trial at the Bulawayo High Court citing the State as a respondent.

Moyo, who is a self-actor, said it is Sibanda who confronted him during a beer drink at a shebeen in Cowdray Park and accused him of having an affair with his wife.

“The deceased was intoxicated and started accusing me of having an affair with his wife before he kicked my container of beer. Robson Ndlovu then struck the deceased on the head with a brick and he sustained injuries leading to his death,” he said.

Moyo said he left the scene and travelled to his rural home in Lupane. Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Christopher Dube-Banda dismissed Moyo’s application, saying the State has a strong prima facie case against the applicant.

“The allegations against the applicant are very serious. There seems to be evidence linking him to the commission of this offence and in view of that, I find that the State has a strong prima facie against applicant,” ruled the judge.

“I am satisfied that it is not in the interests of justice to admit Peter Moyo to bail pending trial. Wherefore, the application must fail and accordingly, it is dismissed.”

In his bail statement, Moyo said he is not a flight risk, arguing that there was no evidence linking him to the offence which would induce him to abscond trial.

He is denying the charge, saying there were no compelling reasons warranting his continued detention.

For the State, Mr Kudakwashe Jaravaza opposed the application, saying Moyo was likely to abscond given the seriousness of the offence coupled with the fact that his accomplice is still at large.

“After the commission of the offence, the applicant fled from the scene and was arrested the following day at Mbembesi Village in Lupane. Having skipped and jumped before the charges were put to him, there is real risk that upon admission to bail, he will abscond,” he said.

According to court papers, it was stated that on October 29 last year, Moyo, Ndlovu and Sibanda were drinking beer at a shebeen in Cowdray Park when an altercation ensued.

Moyo accused Sibanda of having an affair with his wife and the allegation did not go down well with the deceased resulting in a dispute. The misunderstanding degenerated into a fight during which Ndlovu beat up Sibanda. Moyo pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed Sibanda on the head and right collar bone and he died on the spot.

Soon after committing the offence, Moyo and Ndlovu fled from the scene leaving the deceased lying dead in a pool of blood.

Moyo was arrested the following day at his rural home in Mbembesi Village in Lupane following a tip off. Chronicle