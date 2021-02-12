MAN KILLS STEPSON OVER AIRTIME

A CHITUNGWIZA man has been arrested for smashing and killing his 11-year-old stepson with a hammer after the boy mistakenly bought $50 airtime instead of $20.

Owen Nyamukachi allegedly grabbed a hammer and smashed Strive Madamombe’s head leading to the boy’s death. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident to The Herald this afternoon.

“The sad incident occurred on February 7, 2021 where Nyamukachi who is a stepfather to the now deceased Madamombe, gave the boy US$1 and sent him to buy $20 airtime. It is reported that Madamombe came back with $50 buddie airtime instead of the $20 his stepfather had sent him.

“This angered Nyamukachi who took a hammer and assaulted Madamombe in the head. He sustained a deep cut and fell down. He eventually died,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Upon realising that he had killed the boy, Nyamukachi attempted to kill himself but failed and was rushed to a local hospital where he is being attended to.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a case where a man from Featherstone allegedly killed his wife after a marital dispute.

“The incident occurred on February 8 where the two had a misunderstanding during the night. A relative who was sleeping in the next room heard the misunderstanding but did not think it was going to end fatally so he continued with his sleep.

“In the morning, the relative alerted neighbours and they checked in the house where they found the wife Judith Murwira dead on the sofa with a rope around her neck. She was covered in a blanket.”

He said villagers continued to search and found the husband Mr Cuthbert Zvaita lying unconscious at the back of the main house.

“The matter was reported to the police, who ferried the deceased to St Michael hospital mortuary. Zvaita was pronounced dead on admission to the hospital.” Asst Comm Nyathi urged the public to always find peaceful means to resolve disputes. Herald