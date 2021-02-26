MAN KILLS DOMESTIC WORKER OVER US$80

A man from Bhasera under Chief Chitsa in Gutu has been arrested by Police after he allegedly assaulted and killed his domestic worker, over missing US$80.

Godfrey Mupopa (43) now faces murder charges. The incident happened on Friday and the deceased is Trust Chikwira (25) from Matsakamure Village.

Masvingo Provincial spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the case to The Mirror and advised the public to follow lawful methods of settling disputes.

“Public is advised not to take law into their hands but report such cases to the nearest police stations where investigations will be carried out,” said Dhewa.

At around 10am on Thursday, Mupopa and Joyce Saunyama (54) returned home from Harare after getting a report that there was a housebreak at their place.

On Friday they went to Magomedze but on returning they allegedly found US$80 missing from a wallet they left at home.

The accused interrogated the deceased and assaulted him with a mulberry stick until he admitted to stealing the money and hiding it in the grazing area.

The deceased changed his statement on reaching the grazing area and said he had given the money to a 17-year-old boy who denied any involvement.

He was further assaulted until he collapsed.

The accused poured water on the deceased to resuscitate him and got a wheelbarrow to carry him home but he died.

He later handed himself over to Bhasera Police base.

The body was taken to Gutu Mission Hospital where it is waiting to go to Masvingo for postmortem. Masvingo Mirror