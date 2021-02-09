MAN FACES JAIL OVER RAILWAY BLOCK

A HARARE man faces life in prison for allegedly tampering with National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) infrastructure and removing a railway block from a defunct railway line in the city.

Maxwell Dzawanda (41) was yesterday charged with violating the 1972 Railway Act when he appeared before magistrate Barbara Mateko. He was remanded to today for bail application.

Allegations were that on February 6, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department Minerals section received information that Dzawanda was in possession of NRZ property at his home.

The detectives then teamed up with NRZ loss control officers and proceeded to his place of residence in Hopley.

It is alleged that on arrival, they spotted Dzawanda, who was opening his carpentry shop, questioned him and he showed them the eight-metre-long railway block weighing 30kg. Newsday