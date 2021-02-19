MAN DIES DURING COVID-19 TEST

DEATH is sad enough when anticipated, but even worse when least expected as it makes the pain more unbearable and unbelievable.
This is the predicament the Mapiye family of Rusape found
itself in on Tuesday afternoon after receiving news of a relative — Arnold
Mapiye’s — death at Rusape General Hospital through social media.
The late Mapiye (47), who was famously known as DJ Bhinya-Bhinya
in entertainment circles, had reportedly visited the hospital for Covid-19
screening and testing when he met his fate.
He allegedly complained of fatigue and chills in the legs
and hands. As the medical team conducted the tests, a swab accidentally
remained lodged in Mapiye’s nose. He was rushed to the theatre where an
operation was performed to remove the swab.
He allegedly died during the process. The Mapiyes are now
demanding justice, accusing the hospital of negligence.
Mr Bezel Rusere, a brother to the deceased, said they never
expected Mapiye’s death since his condition was not serious when he went to
hospital. He said coming to terms with the loss is difficult as they strongly
believe that Mapiye did not receive acceptable care from doctors.
He alleged that clinical negligence may have caused his
brother’s death.
“He was a victim of negligence. There is nothing more
painful than losing someone young and dear to the heart in this manner. The
family is drowned in a torrent of agonising pain,” said Mr Rusere.
“My brother just wanted to have a Covid-19 test. His
condition was not serious. When they performed a Covid-19 test on him, a swab
remained in his nose and a decision was made to perform an operation to remove
it with the consent of his wife. An anaesthetic injection was administered on
him as part of the procedure, and we suspect he passed on during the process.
“The doctor left the patient in the theatre and went out to
attend to other errands. He only returned after some nurses had raised alarm.
When we tried to engage the doctor on what had happened, he was non-committal.
He appeared confused. We hold it that Arnold died as a result of his
negligence,” said Mr Rusere.
He said an unidentified employee at the hospital posted the
sad news in a local WhatsApp group before the deceased’s next of kin had been
informed.
“People then started calling to verify the news and it was
shocking. I then rushed to the hospital and those who knew me passed their
condolences. I was shocked and very angry at the same time. It came as a
terrible shock and is still hard to grasp. It is unforgivable. The pain is so
unbearable and unbelievable,” said Mr Rusere.
Makoni District Medical Officer, Dr Tendai Nyafesa
yesterday (Thursday), said investigations were in progress.
“I can confirm that we had a table death of that nature. I
cannot say much since the matter is still under investigation. Those who were
handling the patient have been asked to submit reports detailing what really
transpired and led to the death of the patient. I should have the full facts by
next week,” said Dr Nyafesa.
Dr Nyafesa said their main aim is to make the hospital
wards places of healing and caring, where pain and distress can be eased by
caring professionals. He said patients should not shun the hospital as a result
of the incident, especially in this era of coronavirus which requires swift
medical attention and care. Manica Post
