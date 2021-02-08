MAKWARIMBA DIES OF COVID

The Zanu PF leadership in Mavingo has requested President Mnangagwa to confer liberation war hero status to the late ruling party Central Committee member Cde Clemence Makwarimba who died on Sunday.

Cde Makwarimba (66) died at Morgenster Mission Hospital from kidney failure with post-humous tests also confirming that he had Covid-19.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chair and Minister of State for Provincial Affaird and Devolution Cde Ezra Chadzamira described Cde Makwarimba as a staunch cadre of the ruling party.

“We have written to President ED Mnangagwa requesting that the late Cde Makwarimba be conferred with liberation war hero status in recognition of his immense contribution to the liberation of Zimbabwe and the work he did in the-post independence period particularly for the ruling Zanu PF party.”

Cde Chadzamira disclosed that tests conducted showed Cde Makwarimba had Covid-19 after he was admitted to Morgenster Mission Hospital after suffering kidney failure.

“The late Cde Makwarimba was an ex-detainee and a prominent war collaborator during the liberation struggle and after independence he was a key member of Zanu PF in Masvingo and his death is a big blow to the party,”said Cde Chadzamira.

The late Cde Makwarimba was also a long serving district coordinating committee chair for Masvingo district and was a member of the Central Committee of Zanu PF at the time of his demise.

He also served for many years as chief executive for Masvingo Rural District Council. Herald