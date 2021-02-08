MAKWARIMBA DIES OF COVID

The Zanu PF leadership in Mavingo has requested President Mnangagwa to confer liberation war hero status to the late ruling party Central Committee member Cde Clemence Makwarimba who died on Sunday.
Cde Makwarimba (66) died at Morgenster Mission Hospital
from kidney failure with post-humous tests also confirming that he had
Covid-19.
Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chair and Minister of State for
Provincial Affaird and Devolution Cde Ezra Chadzamira described Cde Makwarimba
as a staunch cadre of the ruling party.
“We have written to President ED Mnangagwa requesting that
the late Cde Makwarimba be conferred with liberation war hero status in
recognition of his immense contribution to the liberation of Zimbabwe and the
work he did in the-post independence period particularly for the ruling Zanu PF
party.”
Cde Chadzamira disclosed that tests conducted showed Cde
Makwarimba had Covid-19 after he was admitted to Morgenster Mission Hospital
after suffering kidney failure.
“The late Cde Makwarimba was an ex-detainee and a prominent
war collaborator during the liberation struggle and after independence he was a
key member of Zanu PF in Masvingo and his death is a big blow to the
party,”said Cde Chadzamira.
The late Cde Makwarimba was also a long serving district
coordinating committee chair for Masvingo district and was a member of the
Central Committee of Zanu PF at the time of his demise.
He also served for many years as chief executive for
Masvingo Rural District Council. Herald
