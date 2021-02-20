MAKOMBORERO REMANDED IN CUSTODY



MDC Alliance national council member Makomborero Haruziviishe, who was arrested on kidnapping allegations after he locked the doors at Impala Car Rental offices in protest at the company hiring its fleet of vehicles to State security agents, has been further detained by the police.

Haruziviishe, who was represented by Obey Shava of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, was detained to today after Shava indicated that he was challenging the arrest.

Shava told court that Haruziviishe had complaints against the police as he was detained by non-police members.

“The accused person is challenging his arrest as he was arrested by people in civilian clothing who were brandishing guns. They refused to identify themselves and fired gunshots towards the accused person,” Shava said.

“They took the accused to their unmarked vehicles and drove towards Chitungwiza, where the accused called for help that he was being kidnapped after he saw people. That was when the accused persons made a U-turn and dropped him at Harare Central Police Station,” he said.

Shava said he was seeking the court to order the police to track the persons who arrested Haruziviishe. He further said he wanted to file an application challenging his arrest.

The State, represented by Shambadzeni Fungura, asked the court to postpone the matter to today as there was no time left for the court’s closure. Haruziviishe was then taken back to police cells for further detention.

Allegations are that on October 15, 2020 at around 3pm, Haruziviishe, who was in company of Prince Gora and Youngerson Matete, who were also arrested in connection with the case and others still at large, unlawfully locked the employees of Impala Motor Spares inside the shop.

It is alleged they held and waved placards denouncing the incarceration of student leader Takudzwa Ngadziore.

They allegedly used a chain and lock to secure the entrance to the shop, denying the employees their freedom. On leaving, they allegedly left some of the placards at the premises’ entrance, as well as the employees still locked inside. Newsday