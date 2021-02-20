MAKOMBORERO REMANDED IN CUSTODY

MDC Alliance national council member Makomborero Haruziviishe, who was arrested on kidnapping allegations after he locked the doors at Impala Car Rental offices in protest at the company hiring its fleet of vehicles to State security agents, has been further detained by the police.
Haruziviishe, who was represented by Obey Shava of the
Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, was detained to today after Shava indicated
that he was challenging the arrest.
Shava told court that Haruziviishe had complaints against
the police as he was detained by non-police members.
“The accused person is challenging his arrest as he was
arrested by people in civilian clothing who were brandishing guns. They refused
to identify themselves and fired gunshots towards the accused person,” Shava
said.
“They took the accused to their unmarked vehicles and drove
towards Chitungwiza, where the accused called for help that he was being
kidnapped after he saw people. That was when the accused persons made a U-turn
and dropped him at Harare Central Police Station,” he said.
Shava said he was seeking the court to order the police to
track the persons who arrested Haruziviishe. He further said he wanted to file
an application challenging his arrest.
The State, represented by Shambadzeni Fungura, asked the
court to postpone the matter to today as there was no time left for the court’s
closure. Haruziviishe was then taken back to police cells for further
detention.
Allegations are that on October 15, 2020 at around 3pm,
Haruziviishe, who was in company of Prince Gora and Youngerson Matete, who were
also arrested in connection with the case and others still at large, unlawfully
locked the employees of Impala Motor Spares inside the shop.
It is alleged they held and waved placards denouncing the
incarceration of student leader Takudzwa Ngadziore.
They allegedly used a chain and lock to secure the entrance
to the shop, denying the employees their freedom. On leaving, they allegedly
left some of the placards at the premises’ entrance, as well as the employees
still locked inside. Newsday
