MAID SEXUALLY ABUSES EMPLOYER'S SON (10)

A BULAWAYO house help has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing her employer’s 10-year-old son, police have confirmed.

Police national spokesperson Paul Nyathi said the 21-year-old domestic worker, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor, sexually harassed the juvenile at their Bradfield home on February 20.

“Police received a case of aggravated indecent assault which occurred on February 20 in Bradfield where a male juvenile, 10, was sexually abused by a housemaid,” Nyathi said. Nyathi warned parents and guardians against leaving their children with dubious individuals.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police encourages parents to always monitor their children whilst playing and avoid leaving them with irresponsible persons as they might end up being abused,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Hwange man, 35, has also been arrested for allegedly raping his 11-year-old niece.The Matabeleland North police spokesperson could not be reached for comment, but a relative of the victim confirmed the incident to the Daily News.

“Everyone is shocked. It seems as if umalume (uncle) has been abusing this girl for long. The world is so evil,” said a relative, who could not be named to avoid victimisation as well as to protect the minor.

The source added that the matter came to light when the victim started acting “strangely” and complaining of itchy privates.

“She was no longer herself and we became suspicious. She would complain about itching privates until we insisted on taking her to the clinic.

“It was discovered that she had been raped and she pointed a finger at the uncle,” revealed the relative. The accused was handed over to the police in Hwange by the family. Daily News