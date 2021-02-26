MAGISTRATE BASHED FOR DATING MARRIED LAWYER

A MUTARE magistrate was on Tuesday rushed to hospital after she was assaulted with a hammer by an irate woman who accused her of having an illicit affair with her husband, a prominent lawyer in the city.

Thelmar Mudefi, who is married to Mr Chris Ndlovu – a senior partner at Gonese, Ndlovu Legal Practitioners, was yesterday (Thursday) hauled before Mutare regional magistrate, Mrs Lucie-Anne Mungwari, facing attempted murder charges as defined in Section 189 as read with Section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

Mrs Mungwari granted Mudefi $30 000 bail with reporting conditions. She was ordered to reside at her given address until the matter is finalised and to report once every Friday at Mutare Central Police Station.

Mudefi is accused of using a four-pounds hammer to assault the magistrate, Ms Tamara Chibindi, who sustained a deep cut on the head and bruises on her left leg.

Mutare District public prosecutor, Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira, told the court that the complainant, Ms Chibindi of Murambi, is employed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) as a magistrate stationed at the Mutare Magistrates Courts.

“On February 23, the accused person went to the complainant’s place of residence and on arrival, Mudefi summoned Ms Chibindi to the gate. She demanded to know the whereabouts of her husband, Mr Chris Ndlovu, whom she is alleged to be in a love affair with,” said Mr Mutyasira. A misunderstanding ensued, resulting in the accused person taking a four-pounds hammer from her vehicle and hitting the complainant twice on the head.

The complainant fell to the ground, but Mudefi attacked her again.

“The complainant was only rescued by passers-by. One of them managed to grab the hammer from Mudefi, while the other one drove to Zuva Service Station to seek assistance from police officers who were manning a roadblock,” said Mr Mutyasira.

Mudefi is alleged to have jumped into her vehicle and sped off. “The complainant was rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital where she was treated and discharged,” said Mr Mutyasira.

A report was made to the police, leading to Mudefi’s arrest. A medical report and the four-pounds hammer that was used in the attack will be produced in court as exhibits. Manica Post