LUMUMBA SWINDLERS DENIED BAIL

TWO Platinum Fuel employees accused of stealing nearly US$200 000 in transactions they entered with other fuel dealers between November last year and January this year, have been denied bail by a Harare magistrate.

Tatenda Maredza (31) and Malcolm Dodo (26) who allegedly duped Platinum Fuels, run by Ace Lumumba Gerald Mutumanje, were denied bail by magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko who noted that they were flight risk.

Mrs Mateko also said they were likely to interfere with investigations. Maredza and Dodo are charged with theft of trust property, corruptly concealing a transaction from a principal and unlawful dealing in petroleum. They allegedly stole 153 000 litres of diesel worth US$158 520 and US$30 500 cash from Lumumba’s firm.

It is alleged that in November last year, Platinum Fuel represented by Lumumba received fuel worth US$244 780 from Comoil and the two were tasked to pay the supplier US$212 125 and they only paid US$202 125 and failed to account for US$9 900.

Further allegations are that during the period they received 60 000 litres of diesel worth US$61 800 which they sold and kept the money to themselves.

They allegedly received another 93 000 litres of diesel worth US$96 720 and they failed to account for the money or the diesel. It is the State’s case that on December 23 last year the two supplied International Freight Services with 18 000 litres on the pretext that it was coming from the company yet the company had no knowledge of the transaction.

On January 6 it is also alleged that they supplied the same company with 25 000 litres of diesel on the guise it was from the company.

Further allegations are that they also swindled their employer of US$20 600 on January 9 in another fuel deal.

The court heard that the duo were arrested after supplying 10 000 litres of diesel at Skyline service station along Masvingo Road on the pretext that it was from Platinum Fuel while they were not licenced fuel dealers.

The State alleges that the two failed to account for 153 000 litres of diesel worth US$158 520 and US$30 500 cash. Herald