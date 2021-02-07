LATE MP LEFT 12 WIVES, 79 CHILDREN

THE late Zanu PF Central Committee member, businessman and former Mutasa North Member of Parliament, Cde Luke Phibion Masamvu, left behind a will that will soon be read out to his surviving 12 wives and 79 children, a family member said.
Cde Masamvu succumbed to Covid-19 in January 30 and left
behind a sprawling business empire. In an interview with The Sunday Mail, the
deceased’s brother, Mr John Masamvu, said a lawyer is handling Cde Masamvu’s
estate.
“His lawyer called
the family after the news of his death and told them that family members should
wait on plans to distribute the deceased estate. So we are waiting for
directives from the lawyer to move forward on that,” he said.
Sources said there are already some differences between
family members on sharing late businessman empire, whose interests include
retail, farming and transport.
Legal experts say if a man leaves behind two widows, the
senior wife ordinarily gets two-thirds of the estate, with the junior wife
getting a third.
However, in the case of multiple widows, the estate is
distributed equally among all spouses, according to Mr Tarinda Mukuno of Mukono
and Bote Executors said.
“The inheritance plan is drawn up for the benefit of the
beneficiaries such as widows and children, who have a right to inherit from the
estate.
