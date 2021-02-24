KHUPE DEMANDS POLL RERUN AS RIFT WITH MWONZORA WIDENS

THE rift between underfire MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe over the party presidency widened yesterday with the latter demanding a re-run of the internal polls.
This was after Mwonzora had claimed at a Press conference
that they had resolved their differences and that Khupe had agreed to work as
his deputy.
“Dr Khupe is working with us. We have resolved issues
between us and the leadership. Next time, you are going to see the two
vice-presidents together. Some members of the standing committee are not
present here because we have been affected by COVID-19,” Mwonzora said.
“If you want to know whether she recognises my leadership
or not, she told me herself that she recognises the leadership. So we are very
happy. We are excited that we have been able to resolve our internal problems
very amicably and I am very grateful to the maturity shown by the senior
leadership of the party.”
He also told journalists that in a few weeks, his party
would be unveiling its strategic plan.
The MDC-T leader said the party had managed to revert to
the leadership that was left by the party founder, the late Morgan Tsvangirai,
adding “except for only one, Nelson Chamisa” who was not with them.
But Khupe took to her Twitter account, where she disputed
Mwonzora’s claims that they were working together. She said that there must be
a re-run of the elections.
“I confirm that I met senator Douglas Mwonzora in Harare on
February 18, 2021 for the first time since December 27, 2020 during the
extraordinary congress (EOC). The following issues were discussed: violence,
illegitimate voters’ roll, as well as inquorable (lack of quorum) of the EOC,
among others, and illegal appointments in the standing committee, which are a
violation of the party constitution.
“We discussed that the national council held on February 6,
2021 had no mandate to alter or amend the constitution. My absence in today’s
Press conference held at MRT [Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House] was informed by
the need to address the aforementioned important issues to enhance the smooth
running of our great movement, MDC-T,” Khupe said in her tweet.
MDC-T presidential spokesperson Lloyd Damba confirmed the
tweet by Khupe, but said there was peace within the party.
“I also saw the tweet, but she did not say that she does
not recognise the leadership of president Mwonzora. Her absence from the Press
conference was acknowledged. There’s going to be peace in the cockpit. She was
only highlighting the grey areas which she said they should be resolved,” Damba
said.
Efforts to get a comment from Khupe were in vain as she was
said to be in a meeting.
During his Press conference, Mwonzora also said that urban
councils were in a bad state due to man-made problems, corruption, and
nepotism, theft of money and equipment, and outsourcing of major income.
Newsday
