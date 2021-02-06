skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 6 February 2021
KHUPE CONFIRMED AS MDC T VP
Saturday, February 06, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
THE TEMBA MLISWA DRAMA
TEMBA MLISWA SPEAKS
Another new song from the Northern Province pic.twitter.com/lmFykSq3Kz — Hon Zivhu (@killerzivhu1) February 3, 2021
DOC : THIEVING NEPHEW, DRIVER BURNT DOWN MY MANSION
There has been a new twist on the case of the Ruwa doctor Dr Johannes Marisa whose mansion burnt down after he dragged his nephew, driver an...
ZANU PF MP DIES
Zanu PF’s Proportional Representation legislator Cde Lisa Singo (47) has died. The legislator is reported to have died this morning at a l...
FRESH REVELATIONS OF MLISWA, MUTAMI BREAK UP
A Zimbabwe-born Australian woman who says she is pregnant with Temba Mliswa’s twins claimed that the late foreign minister Sibusiso Moyo gav...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment