JOANA MAMOMBE BAIL RULING TODAY



HIGH Court judge Justice Webster Chinamhora yesterday postponed to today the bail appeal hearing for MDC Alliance party members, Joanah Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri, who are being accused of undermining the authority of the police.

The hearing of arguments was postponed after State prosecutors requested for more time to file a response to the duo’s submissions.

The two were last week denied bail by magistrate Stanford Mambanje, who remanded them to February 18, 2021.

Mambanje said it was not in the interest of justice to release them on bail as they had a propensity to commit similar offences.

It is alleged that they distracted police officers who were enforcing COVID-19 regulations by shouting obscenities at them.

The opposition activists are being represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights members Jeremiah Bamu and Paidamoyo Saurombe.

They, however, denied the charge and filed complaints against the arresting officers alleging that they were victimising them for being members of the opposition.