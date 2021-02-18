JILTED WOMAN POINTS GUN ON RIVAL

A JILTED wife allegedly pulled a gun on a woman she suspected was having an affair with her husband, despite the woman’s denial, and this has resulted in criminal charges.

Edinah Mupedziswa (38) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Sheunesu Matova charged with pointing a firearm.

She denied pointing a gun at Georgina Tariro Chanakira and was remanded to April 21 for trial on $5 000 bail.

On Friday last week at around 2pm, Mupedziswa went to Chanakira’s place of employment where she works as a bar lady, intending to see her sister Netsai Shonhiwa.

Upon arrival, it is said that Mupedziswa found Shoniwa, another employee Rutendo Mushanyi, and bar owner Mike Mashonganyika taking stock.

The court heard that Shoniwa introduced her to workmates and when she was about to introduce Chakanakira, Mupedziswa interjected saying she knew her as her husband’s girlfriend.

Chanakira denied having an affair with Mupedziswa’s husband and asked how he looks like.

The court heard that Mupedziswa showed Chanakira her husband’s picture, but she could not recognise him.

Allegations are that Mupedziswa stormed out of the bottle store and returned with a pistol which she allegedly pointed at Chanakira and threatened to shoot her.

The matter was taken to police and an investigation was launched, but the gun was not found. But on the basis of the witness statements she was taken to court charged with pointing a firearm. Herald