JILTED WOMAN POINTS GUN ON RIVAL

A JILTED wife allegedly pulled a gun on a woman she suspected was having an affair with her husband, despite the woman’s denial, and this has resulted in criminal charges.
Edinah Mupedziswa (38) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr
Sheunesu Matova charged with pointing a firearm.
She denied pointing a gun at Georgina Tariro Chanakira and
was remanded to April 21 for trial on $5 000 bail.
On Friday last week at around 2pm, Mupedziswa went to
Chanakira’s place of employment where she works as a bar lady, intending to see
her sister Netsai Shonhiwa.
Upon arrival, it is said that Mupedziswa found Shoniwa,
another employee Rutendo Mushanyi, and bar owner Mike Mashonganyika taking
stock.
The court heard that Shoniwa introduced her to workmates
and when she was about to introduce Chakanakira, Mupedziswa interjected saying
she knew her as her husband’s girlfriend.
Chanakira denied having an affair with Mupedziswa’s husband
and asked how he looks like.
The court heard that Mupedziswa showed Chanakira her
husband’s picture, but she could not recognise him.
Allegations are that Mupedziswa stormed out of the bottle
store and returned with a pistol which she allegedly pointed at Chanakira and
threatened to shoot her.
The matter was taken to police and an investigation was launched, but the gun was not found. But on the basis of the witness statements she was taken to court charged with pointing a firearm. Herald
