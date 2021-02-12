JILTED WOMAN COMMITS SUICIDE

A JILTED Chipinge lover could not stomach her live-in boyfriend’s decision to marry another woman and decided to take her own life.

Vimbai Mtetwa (18) could not fathom seeing her long time boyfriend Cams Sithole (24) settling with another woman and left a suicide note accusing him of betraying her.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson Chananda confirmed the incident which happened on February 4 in Rugare Village under Chief Garahwa.

“Vimbai consumed some poison after learning that Sithole had married a woman only identified as Tendai. Vimbai was working in Chiredzi when Sithole decided to settle with another woman. She came back home to take her own life.

“Sithole came back home to find Vimbai writhing in pain. She accused Sithole of betraying her love and trust by marrying another woman and informed him that she had consumed some poison,” said Inspector Chananda. Sithole alerted Vimbai’s sister, Martha Chirimbe, who rushed the now deceased to Chinyamukwakwa Clinic.

Vimbai was transferred to St Peter’s Mission Hospital in Chisumbanje but she was pronounced dead upon arrival. Manica Post