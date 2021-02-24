JABU RELOCATES TO SOUTH AFRICA

Denzel Burutsa who acted as Jabu in the soap Studio 263, has relocated to South Africa where he has ventured into the furniture business. Burutsa who is based in Cape Town, opened up in an interview on marriage, acting and business.
The 40-year-old revealed
that he has not quit acting as speculated by some of his fans, but the
Covid-19 pandemic had made him shelve some of his projects, forcing him to embark
on other ventures for survival.
“I am now based in South Africa where I am now working at a
manufacturing company which makes furniture. I have been passionate about
making furniture and steel fabrication as before when I was in Goromonzi. I had
to stop that because of power cuts.
“We are making high-end furniture. I never quit acting but
because of the current situation, it is difficult to move around. At the same
time, I have shelved some of the projects that I have been working on.”
He said the lockdown had also been a blessing in disguise
because he has used the opportunity to reflect on his life, meditating and
focusing on 2021.
“I asked myself what do I want to achieve this year? Like
most people, the lockdown restrictions and staying at home have helped me a lot
to be a better man. It gave me a chance to reflect on life and how I take it
for granted. Not mentioning the economic challenges it brought, the pressure,
the pains, the ups and downs, this is still a wonderful world.”
Burutsa said he misses his three children back home who
live with his ex-wife. “I am a divorcé and for now I am not thinking of
remarrying, but rather focus on business and acting. This pandemic will make
you look like a bad parent if you do not have other alternative means of
survival. I am single for now and I miss my daughter and two boys back home.
The distance hasn’t been helping at all.”
He said apart from the furniture project, he is also
working on other business although it was proving difficult to balance.
“I wish and wanted to venture into poultry project, but it
required a lot of capital. Poultry is a numbers game, it has to be on a large
scale to enjoy the economies of scale and smaller profit margins complimented
by large volumes.”
The actor and businessman who featured in some of the local
popular soaps and dramas said it was also difficult to establish which was the
best role he cherished in most of the production.
“After Studio 263, I featured in ‘Wenera’, ‘Chenzira’,
‘Scars of Love’ and ‘Confessions’ among others. I have done many roles and I
find it hard each time people ask me which was my favourite and best role I
have acted. Every role is exciting on its own right. As an actor, you need
diversity to be dynamic or you end up being stereotyped to one character. I
have learnt to love all my roles equally – the more the challenging, the better
it is,” he said. Herald
