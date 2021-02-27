JABOON BEGS TO RETURN TO ZANU PF

The temperatures outside Zanu PF seem to be going below zero degrees for former Masvingo provincial political commissar Jeppy Jaboon who is said to be in the process of tracing his footsteps back to the ruling party.
Jaboon was caught up in the winds of change that swept
across Zanu PF at the height of political tension between rival factions G40
and Lacoste.
The highly effusive former political commissar found
himself in the jaws of the crocodile when he openly declared war on then Vice
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, discrediting his competence to succeed the late
former president Robert Mugabe.
After the 2017 military coup, the G40 faction was send
packing with the majority of its top protagonists skipping the country for safe
haven while the remaining few, including Jaboon, joined the opposition outfit
National Patriotic Front (NPF).
Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairperson Ezra Chadzamira
confirmed to TellZim News that Jaboon had reached out to return to Zanu PF.
“Jaboon reached out and said he wanted to return to Zanu
PF. We have no problem with people coming back home because Zanu PF has a big
tent approach.
“We told Jaboon that he should make an application through
his district (Bikita) who will then forward it to the province for
deliberation,” said Chadzamira.
Jaboon could not be drawn into comment as his mobile went
unanswered but sources close to him said the process for his return to Zanu PF
has been set in motion.
“Jaboon is an asset and comrades in Zanu PF know that. He
is a workhorse and delivers results. When he was provincial political
commissar, he carried Masvingo on his back and the party structures were in
safe hands.
“Things happened and that is the way politics is. This does
not mean people become enemies. Jaboon has made up his mind and is going back
to Zanu PF.
“Zanu PF has always been his home and at the end of the day
we all return home. He is trying to reach out to some of his friends who are
still in the system so that they could help facilitate his return,” said the
source.
Zanu PF has recently fished from the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance with senior officials Lilian Timveos and Blessing Chebundo defecting. TellZim News
