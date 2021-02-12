ITS MENTAL TORTURE : LAWYER SUES ECONET OVER COVID SMSes

Harare lawyer Sikhumbuzo Moyo has dragged Econet Wireless to court for constantly sending him Covid-19 broadcasts via texts.
Moyo said he raised his complaint with the telecoms giant
citing “violation of his Constitutional right” claiming the messages inflicted
depression on him.
In his urgent application, Moyo is seeking ‘an order
staying violation of a human right’ declaring the conduct by Econet as illegal
and unconstitutional.
“On January 8, I started receiving messages from unknown
number. I don’t have this contact in my contacts list, it appears on its
messages as Covid-19ZIM.
“There is no option to stop receipt of these messages as
would be with other contacts. The messages I have been receiving from Econet
relate to Covid-19 updates, cases at hand, death cases, recoveries, an
emergency toll free is supplied and the source of the information as Department
of Civil Protection.
“Despite my attempt to avoid mental torment, Econet slides
in my messages and makes sure every day is a day of reflection on the death and
possible deaths around the subject,” said Moyo.
Moyo, who lost his father to Covid-19 recently, claimed he
should have a right to what comes into his direct message.
“I communicated to respondent that amidst my demands to
stop receiving these depressing messages, I was suffering the loss of a loved
one.
“Econet acknowledged the message but still had the audacity
to ask me to log into some platform and try again the very same thing I had
done without success.
“I should have a right to choose whom to listen to when and
how…I should have a right to decide who gets into my direct messages and how.
“I want these messages to stop immediately,” he said. The
lawyer said he exhausted all Econet channels to no avail. “Why can’t Econet get
that? Why should it choose for me what I should desire and not?
“Why is it even in my inbox? It must get out. I have tried
with all remedies available to a sensible man to no avail, I now need the court
to make that happen,” he said.
Moyo said the unending attacks remind him of his grief and
this has been torturing him since January 8. He wants the High Court to make an
urgent determination since the conduct is continuing. H Metro
