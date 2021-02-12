ITS MENTAL TORTURE : LAWYER SUES ECONET OVER COVID SMSes

Harare lawyer Sikhumbuzo Moyo has dragged Econet Wireless to court for constantly sending him Covid-19 broadcasts via texts.

Moyo said he raised his complaint with the telecoms giant citing “violation of his Constitutional right” claiming the messages inflicted depression on him.

In his urgent application, Moyo is seeking ‘an order staying violation of a human right’ declaring the conduct by Econet as illegal and unconstitutional.

“On January 8, I started receiving messages from unknown number. I don’t have this contact in my contacts list, it appears on its messages as Covid-19ZIM.

“There is no option to stop receipt of these messages as would be with other contacts. The messages I have been receiving from Econet relate to Covid-19 updates, cases at hand, death cases, recoveries, an emergency toll free is supplied and the source of the information as Department of Civil Protection.

“Despite my attempt to avoid mental torment, Econet slides in my messages and makes sure every day is a day of reflection on the death and possible deaths around the subject,” said Moyo.

Moyo, who lost his father to Covid-19 recently, claimed he should have a right to what comes into his direct message.

“I communicated to respondent that amidst my demands to stop receiving these depressing messages, I was suffering the loss of a loved one.

“Econet acknowledged the message but still had the audacity to ask me to log into some platform and try again the very same thing I had done without success.

“I should have a right to choose whom to listen to when and how…I should have a right to decide who gets into my direct messages and how.

“I want these messages to stop immediately,” he said. The lawyer said he exhausted all Econet channels to no avail. “Why can’t Econet get that? Why should it choose for me what I should desire and not?

“Why is it even in my inbox? It must get out. I have tried with all remedies available to a sensible man to no avail, I now need the court to make that happen,” he said.

Moyo said the unending attacks remind him of his grief and this has been torturing him since January 8. He wants the High Court to make an urgent determination since the conduct is continuing. H Metro