I'M OVERWHELMED : DEBT-RIDDEN MAN HANGS SELF

A BULAWAYO man hanged himself on Tuesday over mounting debts which he claimed in his suicide note had sunk him into abject poverty.
Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube
yesterday confirmed the death of Collin Jere (42).
“We are investigating a case of sudden death which occurred
on Tuesday in Waterford,” Ncube said.
“The now-deceased Collin Jere (42) was an employee at TV
Sales & Hire. Circumstances are that on February 9, Jere was with his wife
aged 39 at their home at Waterford when he went out of the house to get fresh
air.”
Ncube said Jere’s wife made a report to police after her
husband failed to return home and a search was conducted. He was later found
hanging from a tree with an armoured cable in the neighbourhood the following
day.
A report was made to police who attended the scene and
recovered the suicide note. “I regret doing this but I am overwhelmed with
debts which are beyond me,” part of the note read.
“I have caused unexplainable pain to my wife, kids and
relatives. “I have sunk beyond retrieval. For everybody who is going to be
affected by this, my sincere apologies. I am too weak to handle the pressure. I
have caused too much pain to my landlord. I am out, C Jere.” Newsday
