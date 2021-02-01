I WILL NOT APPEAR : ZUMA DEFIES CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

Former president Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not appear before the state capture commission, defying the order made by the Constitutional Court.
In a statement released on Monday, Zuma lashed out at the
chairperson of the commission deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo about the
manner in which he handled Zuma's application for Zondo to recuse himself.
He said Zondo was “frugal and expedient” with the truth in
how he contextualised and defined the nature of relationship that he had with
Zuma.
“Perhaps by Western culture standard of defining kinship he
may be correct if the yardstick is of family events attended or family
invitations issued. I had relied on his own personal integrity, which now seems
very compromised, to disclose to the public the extent to which I have
repeatedly intervened financially in matters pertaining to the maintenance of the
child whose details he has already divulged,” Zuma said.
Zuma brought the application as he claimed to have a
personal relationship with Zondo.
Zondo later came forward and told the public that he had a
child with a sister of one of Zuma’s wives more than 25 years ago. Zuma’s
application was dismissed.
“It is clear that the laws of the country are politicised
even at the highest court in the land. Recently at the state capture
commission, allegations made against the judiciary have been overlooked and suppressed
by the chairperson himself. It is also patently clear to me that I am being
singled out for different and special treatment by the judiciary and the legal
system as a whole. I therefore state in advance that the commission into
allegations of state capture can expect no further co-operation from me in any
of their processes going forward,” Zuma said.
“If this stance is considered to be a violation of their
law, then let their law take its course,” he said. “I do not fear being
arrested, I do not fear being convicted nor do I fear being incarcerated.”
Last week the Constitutional Court ordered Zuma to appear
before the commission, saying no-one is above the law. The court also declared
that Zuma does not have the right to remain silent before the commission, but
witnesses do have the privilege against self-incrimination.
Zuma was expected to appear before the commission on
February 15. Sowetan
