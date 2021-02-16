I WAS BITTEN BY MP'S SIX DOGS, HE DOES NOT CARE, SAYS SHURUGWI WOMAN

A woman is bitter that Shurugwi North MP, Robson Nyathi is refusing to pay her medical bill or apologise after she was attacked and severely injured by the legislator’s six dogs.

Dorcas Matambanadzo (30) of Makusha Location in Shurugwi was attacked by the dogs on Sunday and Nyathi gave one excuse after another when he was approached with a request to pay the bill.

Matambanadzo’s bill of RTGS$16 000 was eventually settled by Shurugwi South MP, Edmond Mukaratigwa who she later approached.

Matambanadzo said she was bitten by the dogs after she disembarked from a car near the MP’s residence.

Nyathi confirmed the incident to The Mirror and said the woman was attacked because she had passed through his yard after the 6pm Covid19 curfew time. He said his uncle who was at the house could not rescue her from the dogs because she was not wearing a mask. Nyathi told The Mirror that he was not going to do anything about the incident.

Matambanadzo said she was shocked by the MP’s lack of remorse over the incident. She said she called Nyathi immediately after the incident trying to get transport to hospital but he did nothing. She said she had to hire a car for US$20.

Efforts to get a comment from Mukaratigwa were futile. Matambanadzo says when she disembarked from the car she saw a man at Nyathi’s residence and asked for directions.

“The man told me to get inside the yard so that we could talk at close range. The dogs started growling while advancing at me but the man did nothing to stop them.

“Inside the gate, the dogs went for me tearing my work suit and biting me all over. I am lucky to be alive. I went to hospital and later phoned Nyathi to assist me with bills but he kept making promises. I decided to approach MP Mukaratigwa who paid RTGS16 000 for my medication but I still need another injection and I don’t have the money,” she added.

“It is true the incident happened but I was not around. I was told that the woman was just passing through my yard when she was attacked after being told not to get into the yard by my uncle.

“She phoned me and told me that her bills were paid by her father and she wanted to know my position. I told her that there is nothing I can do except to thank the father for taking care of the bills,” said Nyathi. Masvingo Mirror