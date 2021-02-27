I WANT TO CLEAR MY NAME, SAYS HWENDE

MDC Alliance secretary-general, Chalton Hwende, who has been accused of bullying and at the centre of the ructions bedevilling the Nelson Chamisa-led formation, has offered to go before the party’s disciplinary organs to clear his name.

Allegations against Hwende were raised by former Zvishavane senator and national standing committee member, Lillian Timveous, who on Wednesday dumped the Alliance to join Zanu PF along with the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T national executive member and former Kwekwe Central MP, Blessing Chebundo.

In her notice of resignation, Timveous alleged victimisation by Hwende and also accused the opposition political outfit of having nothing to offer the electorate.

Timveous accused Hwende of leading a crusade and launching personal attacks on senior Alliance officials perceived to be differing in opinion with Chamisa. However, the former Kuwadzana East legislator denied the allegations.

“The allegations that I have tormented people in meetings to the point of tears and even drove a few to the absurd, deplorable and treacherous act of joining Zanu PF are laughable.

“Should it be the case that a member feels they have been treated unfairly by another, the party has competent mechanisms to address grievances as a way of ensuring that our platforms remain safe spaces.

“I state here that if any member feels aggrieved by my conduct, I am personally available and willing to subject myself before organs of the party to answer to such allegations,” Hwende said.

“I presented myself before congress in Gweru and had I not been elected, I was ready and willing to work with the one elected; such is my faith and confidence in the competence of our internal democracy.

“In the same spirit, I am open to criticism and correction. Be that as it may, I know that the current spate of attacks are orchestrated by Zanu PF to drive a wedge between the secretary-general and the office of the president.

“These efforts will continue to fail dismally as I am not mistaken in the execution of my mandate to serve and give unquestionable support to president Chamisa.”

Hwende said all standing committee meetings of the party were chaired by Chamisa, whom he claimed always made sure that freedom of speech was guaranteed.

“Constitutional meetings of organs of the party have continued uninterrupted since congress in the physical and virtually in instances where we were unable to meet physically due to lockdown restrictions.

“The organ that was singled out by Zanu PF speaking through the renegades, the standing committee, is chaired by the party president.

“In all our standing committee meetings, our president has ensured that meeting etiquette is observed in line with our democratic principles of tolerance, diversity of thought and freedom of speech,” he said.

Timveous accused Hwende of also orchestrating the departure of Douglas Mwonzora, who now leads the mainstream MDC and national chairperson Morgen Komichi, after he incessantly abused them verbally during meetings.

“The party has been at the forefront of criticising Zanu PF and Zec for allegedly failing to conduct credible elections, yet MDC internal elections have always been marred with a lot of irregularities,” she said.

“Vote rigging and buying as well as the imposition of candidates have become synonymous with MDC internal elections. The chaotic MDC Alliance and MDC-T elective congresses quickly come to mind.

“The MDC senior leadership’s intolerance to divergent views and power-hungry tendencies have caused serious divisions and disintegration of the party.

“Similarly, the party’s retrogressive confrontational approach and violent tendencies have led to the unnecessary destruction of property, injury to innocent civilians and destabilisation of the economy.

“The party shuns engaging local stakeholders and fellow Zimbabweans in general, yet these have the interests of the country at heart.” Daily News