I PICKED MY BURIAL PLACE : EX BOXING CHAMP WHO BEAT COVID-19

STARING death in the face, former middleweight boxing champion Mordecai Donga says when he experienced Covid-19 symptoms, he sent a WhatsApp message to his brother telling him where he wanted to be buried as he believed he would not survive.
Donga said the excruciating pain made him believe he was
about to meet his Maker. A day after testing positive, the boxing promoter was
admitted to hospital after persuasion from friends who are doctors.
The lawyer, who is based in Mbabane, Swaziland had opted to
take medication from home but the symptoms got worse as he struggled to
breathe. He was also coughing incessantly, feeling a burning sensation all over
the body.
“I made peace with the fact that my life was coming to an
end and sent my brother a message telling him where to bury me but God said
it’s not my time yet. I was in pain, feeling like all my body parts were rising
to block my breathing. I just could not breathe and had to be on oxygen all the
time,” he said.
Donga said after testing positive he prayed to God to
assist him fight the virus and prayer was his companion throughout the ordeal
at Mbabane Clinic. He said he felt a slight headache on 5 January which got worse
by the day and the following morning he decided to go and test for Covid-19 as
the symptoms intensified.
“I did a rapid test that came out negative but I asked the
doctor to put me on Covid-19 treatment because the flu-like symptoms were
severe. The following day the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test came out
positive. On day two, before I tested, I tried my usual 15km morning jog but I
only managed eight kilometres and when I returned home, I was feeling extremely
tired and this made me suspect I had Covid-19.
“I believe I experienced severe symptoms, at one time I was
coughing blood and had to be on oxygen all the time although at times I would
try to breath on my own, but I could not manage. Eating was also a nightmare as
I did not have appetite and was on drip all the time,” said Donga.
He said the attention he received from medical staff and
Mbabane Clinic, prayer and support from friends based in various countries all
over the world assisted him to pull through. The Big Fish Boxing Promotions
director said those saying they don’t want to the vaccinated have not
experienced the virus and he would be among the first to take the preventative
measure once it’s available.
“I want to protect my friends and family and do not wish
the pain I felt on anyone even my enemies because it was bad,” he said.
Donga said he is now focused on playing a role in the
revival of boxing through his Big Fish Boxing Promotions entity with focus on
Midlands, Matabeleland and Mashonaland West, areas he believes are starved of
the sport.
He said he has engaged several companies that have
expressed willingness to support them in their venture and is already set on
establishing a gym to be used by boxers.
“Once we are done with the lockdown, we want to start the
registration process and our focus will be nationwide. We want to see more
boxers in action, particularly in areas that have been starved of the sport,”
said Donga. Sunday News
