I HAVE A MESSAGE FROM GOD : CHIPANGA SEEKS ED MEETING

Musician-cum preacher and politician Hosiah Chipanga has revived efforts to meet and have a conversation with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying that he has to deliver a message from God which will save the country from turmoil.
Chipanga told TellZim News in an interview that the country
has derailed from God’s path and was now isolated in a wilderness marked with
endless suffering.
He said the country lost its direction beginning from the
days of former president Robert Mugabe to the ‘new dispensation’ which has done
nothing to remedy the ‘curse’ that has befallen the country.
“For the past 40 years I have tried all means known to me
to meet the President of my country both the late and the current one to no
avail.
“It is true that those with access to tell the President of
whoever would want to see him are, for some reason, or due to the evil spirit
of the devil that wants to see suffer, not conveying the request.
“In brief, I would tell President Mnangagwa of God’s
spiritual advice on how Zimbabwe can change itself and the world at large for
the better,” said Chipanga.
The Kwachu-kwachu hit maker said he knew exactly what is
needed to be done to get the country back on track on which the economy will
flourish.
“Imagine we are millions of people in Zimbabwe but we each
have a different talent altogether though some may appear similar. Each country
has its resources though on the same planet.
“My point is we as a people did not give these resources to
our country but the country gives them to us and we benefit.
“So by nature the creator has given different things to
different nations. So, if a nation has been chosen to follow a certain path and
through disobedience decides to deviate, there is no way they reach their
intended destination but just lost forever.
“The country won’t
come out of the wrong track because it has new people. I know exactly what
needs to be done to remedy all these ills begotten our country,” said Chipanga.
He said there is nothing other than pride and selfishness
that is stopping President Mnangagwa and opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson
Chamisa from having a dialogue for the betterment of Zimbabwean lives.
“From God's point of view, whoever for whatever reason
refuses to associate with others for the betterment of the people's lives would
upset the creator of mankind.
“If men like baba Nkomo (Joshua) and Robert Mugabe would
join hands, who are we not to be united,” said Chipanga. TellZim News
