HWANGE POWER PLANT GOES UP IN SMOKE



Fire broke out at Hwange Thermal Power Station (Unit One) on Wednesday, plunging parts of Zimbabwe into load-shedding. The fire broke out between 5pm and 6pm, lasting roughly 40 minutes.

Energy and Power Development Minister Zhemu Soda said: “I received the message from Dr Gata (Zesa Holdings chairman). It happened on the boiler plant on Unit One. “There is likelihood of load shedding which I think must have started at 6pm, ending at 8pm. Minister Soda said the Zimbabwe Power Company will determine the extent of damage. “It takes about five to six hours to cool the plant down if it is running. The plant was running so it will need about six hours to cool before they start the assessment.” ZTN News