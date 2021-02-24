HOOKER CAUGHT BEDDING MINOR

A GREENDALE woman was on Tuesday arrested after she was caught having sex with a 13-year-old boy at the latter’s parents’ home in Houghton Park.

The unidentified woman was quick to defend herself to arresting police officers by showing them condoms, saying they had had protected sex.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest, saying investigations had since begun.

“­The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the arrest of a woman alleged to have been caught having sex with a minor in Houghton Park,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

“Investigations with a view to get to the bottom of the case have since begun and details will be released in due course,” he said.In an interview, the yet to-be-identified woman told H-Metro that the minor was the one who phoned her for sex at his parents’ house.

“Chandatadza chii inini ndaita zvekudaidzwa ndazoziva sei pamba pake dai asina kundifonera,” said the woman in tears.

“We had protected sex and I do not see any reason why I can be treated like a thief or robber,” she said while being led to a police vehicle. The minor’s mother was reported to have returned home and caught the boy being sexually abused by the woman believed to be a sex worker.

The woman was taken to Waterfalls Police Station where she was detained. H Metro



