HEALTH DIRECTOR APPOINTED ACTING HRE TOWN CLERK

Harare City Council health services director Dr Prosper Chonzi has been appointed acting town clerk.
He takes over from Engineer Zvenyika Chawatama who is on
the run after he appointed himself to the top post when town clerk Hosiah
Chisango was arrested late last year.
Police have since launched a manhunt for Chawatama after he
evaded arrest during a high speed chase along Simon Mazorodze and Chitungwiza
Roads last week.
Eng Chisango has been suspended pending finalisation of his
criminal abuse of office case and is barred from visiting council offices.
Acting mayor councillor Stewart Mutizwa yesterday confirmed
that Dr Chonzi started work on Monday.
The delay in appointing an acting town clerk had seen the
council failing to secure personal protective equipment for striking workers
since there was no official to sign the orders.
Allegations are that Chawatama appointed himself acting
town clerk illegally and was making decisions which had a bearing on council
operations.
He was appointed on December 8 last year to act as town
clerk for just three days while Dr Chonzi was away on council business after
briefly acting as town clerk.
After the three days lapsed Chawatama refused to relinquish
the post and continued to act as the town clerk and making executive decisions.
On January 15 this year then acting mayor Luckson Mukunguma
advised Chawatama that he was no longer the acting town clerk, but the
directive was ignored and Chawatama even started restructuring the council administration
before the police were finally called in to evict him and preferably arrest
him. They got him out of the office, but he has since gone into hiding. Herald
