GREYHOUND SHUTS DOWN



Say it ain’t so! One of South Africa’s most popular methods of public transport has failed to make it through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following almost a year of disrupted services, Greyhound has confirmed that they will close their operations within the next 11 days. All buses are set to be removed from service in February.

Greyhound built a reputation for themselves as one of the premium long-distance coach services in Southern Africa.

Their cross-border operations and domestic routes gave thousands of commuters an affordable method of travel. Unfortunately, within the blink of an eye, their fleet will no longer be of any use.

The group updated customers about their perilous position on Wednesday. They confirmed that current bus timetables will run right up until their last day of service, on Sunday 14 February.

After that, Greyhound is no more. In a double blow for commuters, Citiliner routes are also being pulled from the schedule: “Greyhound and Citiliner are closing operations.

Services will run until Sunday 14 February 2021. Passengers with tickets booked for services after this date will be refunded. For assistance with refunds, contact Call Centre: 087 352 0352 or email: refunds@greyhound.co.za.”

“It has been our pleasure connecting you across Southern Africa for the past 37 years. Thank you to all our passengers for your continued support.” –THE SOUTH AFRICAN