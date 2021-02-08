GOVT, CIVIL SERVANTS PAY TALKS RESTART

THE Apex Council and Government are set to restart salary negotiations soon as agreed late last year.

The Apex Council has written to the National Joint Negotiation Council (NJNC) asking to resume salary negotiations as soon as possible.

Government has since received the letter and has said it is committed to restarting salary negotiations.

Last year in November, Government tasked the NJNC to come up with a roadmap leading to a salary structure for civil servants that will be equivalent to an average of US$550 that was being paid when civil servants were being paid in foreign currency.

Civil servants were last awarded a salary increment last November. In an interview yesterday, Apex Council president Mrs Cecilia Alexander said they are worried about the welfare of civil servants in the wake of the Covid-19-induced lockdown extension.

She said they had written requesting an urgent meeting under NJNC and were optimistic to get a feedback this week.

“Following the agreement which was reached at the NJNC meeting held on 16 November 2020 where part of the agreement was to come up with a roadmap by the end of January 2021 with a view to restore value of salaries, Apex Council hereby requests an urgent meeting to address the matter in line with the signed agreement,” she said.

Mrs Alexander said they were supposed to have drawn up the road map towards the restoration of value of salaries by end of last month.

“We however, remain confident that the meeting is coming soon. We want to believe that we might get feedback from Government soon because the meeting is overdue and we are getting towards pay day,” she said.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said Government was committed to comprehensively review its employees’ incomes. Herald