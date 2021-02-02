GANG STEALS EXPLOSIVES FROM GOLD MINE

Two of the four robbers who stole explosives from Sabi Gold Mine in Zvishavane have been given community service by local Magistrate Charity Tonongera.

Anold Tatenda Shava (23) and Sharlock Chikoko (28) faced charges of unlawful entry and theft.

It is the State case that that on November 29, 2020 at around 11pm the two, who were in the company of two others; Prince Marumisa and Philip Sibanda proceeded to Sabi Gold Mine in Zvishavane driving a silver Toyota Hiace registration number AFF 6400.

Sibanda and Marumisa are still at large.

At the mine they used a bolt cutter to create a hole at the fence and gained entry into the premises. Once inside they used a craw bar, a chisel and 14 pound hammer to drill a hole on the store room wall.

They took out 54 boxes of 110 explosives and 2 rolls power code. They were spotted by security guards who gave a chase. They escaped but their car registration number was captured.

The accused denied the offences but were found guilty as charged and were ordered to do community service. Tinashe Maponde represented the State. Masvingo Mirror