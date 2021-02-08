FUEL FRAUDSTER FACES JAIL

THE State today told the court that it has a strong case against suspected fraudster, Adam Phillips Horton, accused of defrauding a fuel company of 201 000 litres of fuel, and it anticipates a custodial sentence upon his conviction after trial.
Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, in opposing Horton’s bail
, said they fear that he will abscond. The State claims they were yet to
interview five potential witnesses, during its investigations including the
custodian of the fuel in question.
Mr Mutsokoti said the strength of the State case, ability
to flee to a foreign country and absence of extradition facilities, might
induce Horton to evade trial.
“If the State manages to secure a conviction in this
matter, one of the sentencing provisions is a custodial sentence. This will
induce the accused to abscond and flee the jurisdiction of the court.
“We have a strong case against Horton and estimate that at
least five witnesses will testify against the accused,” said Mr Mutsokoti when
opposing Horton’s bail application.
Mr Mutsokoti said the State has a bank statement that
proved a transaction was made between Horton and the complainant. He said that
his defence alibi states that it is a civil and not criminal offence.
Horton, who is being represented by Advocate Eric
Matinenga, is expected to make his submission this afternoon. He is appearing
before Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna. Herald
