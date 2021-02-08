FUEL FRAUDSTER FACES JAIL

THE State today told the court that it has a strong case against suspected fraudster, Adam Phillips Horton, accused of defrauding a fuel company of 201 000 litres of fuel, and it anticipates a custodial sentence upon his conviction after trial.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, in opposing Horton’s bail , said they fear that he will abscond. The State claims they were yet to interview five potential witnesses, during its investigations including the custodian of the fuel in question.

Mr Mutsokoti said the strength of the State case, ability to flee to a foreign country and absence of extradition facilities, might induce Horton to evade trial.

“If the State manages to secure a conviction in this matter, one of the sentencing provisions is a custodial sentence. This will induce the accused to abscond and flee the jurisdiction of the court.

“We have a strong case against Horton and estimate that at least five witnesses will testify against the accused,” said Mr Mutsokoti when opposing Horton’s bail application.

Mr Mutsokoti said the State has a bank statement that proved a transaction was made between Horton and the complainant. He said that his defence alibi states that it is a civil and not criminal offence.

Horton, who is being represented by Advocate Eric Matinenga, is expected to make his submission this afternoon. He is appearing before Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna. Herald