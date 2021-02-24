FREED RUSHWAYA BUSINESSMAN FAILS TO TRAVEL TO SA

PAKISTAN business tycoon Ali Mohammed, jointly accused with Henrietta Rushwaya and three others of attempting to smuggle 6kg of gold out of Zimbabwe, has so far failed to travel to South Africa to meet investors because of a mix-up over title deeds that needed to be deposited as surety for release of his passport.
Harare Magistrates Court had agreed that his passport could
be released for two weeks after accepting his offer to deposit another $2
million in bail and the title deeds to his 4 267 square-metres property in
Hatfield as surety. Mohammed has already deposited $2 million as bail but the
title deed was held at the High Court where Mohammed had surrendered it as part
of upgrading his initial bail conditions, which was being challenged by the
State.
Yesterday Mohammed was back at the magistrates court
applying to replace the Hatfield deeds with the title deeds to his Crowhill
properties as surety so that his passport can be released temporarily for him
to travel to South Africa.
Through his lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya, Mohammed told the
court that he was still eager to travel to South Africa to meet some investors
whom he wanted to convince to invest in the country. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment