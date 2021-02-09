FOUR MEN ZIM GANG NABBED IN SA

South Africa’s organized crime unit, the Hawks has arrested four Zimbabwean border jumpers in Giyani under Limpopo province for illegally in possessing a firearm.

The quartet aged between 18 and 35 was picked up during a sting operation on Saturday while in possession of a 9mm Norinco pistol and travelling in two vehicles.

Hawks spokesperson for Limpopo province, Captain Matimba Maluleke said the four men have since appeared before a Giyani Magistrate Court.

“The four accused persons who were arrested over the weekend for possession of unlicensed firearm and contravening the Immigration Act appeared in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court today,” he said.

“Daniel Dube (35) charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and contravening the Immigration Act was remanded in custody until February 17 for further investigation.”

Capt Maluleke said another suspect, Jiros Dube (29) charged for contravening the Immigration Act was also remanded in custody until February 12 to allow the State to look for a Shona interpreter.

Others, Simon Dube (18) and Enoch Dube (25) were fined R1000 and R1500 respectively or alternatively six months imprisonment. He said the suspects were arrested following a tip off.

“Upon searching the vehicles, one firearm, a 9mm Norinco pistol with its serial number filed off and ammunition were found and seized. During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the four suspects are undocumented foreign nationals,” said Capt Maluleke. Herald