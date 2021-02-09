FOUR MAKOROKOZA DROWN AS BOAT CAPSIZES

FOUR artisanal miners drowned on Friday afternoon after a boat capsized along Sanyati River.

Ngonidzashe Mapfumo (48), Nyasha Mapfumo, Promise Gwade and Tinashe Matesanwa (ages unknown), were returning to their homes in Mujinga, Tengwe, Hurungwe district.

Police officer commanding Hurungwe district, Chief Superintendent Helena Mahonde confirmed the incident.

“We continue to urge members of the public not to cross flooded rivers as this leads to unnecessary loss of lives as is the case in the drowning of the four people,” she said.

Chief Superintendent Mahonde said two bodies have since been recovered. She said the four had hired the boat from Mr Francis Mukakatanwa who had charged them US$10.

“They accepted the offer and went on to load their goods onto the makeshift boat. After venturing about 160m into the turbulent waters, the boat was reportedly hit by a wave and capsized,” she said.

Mr Mukakatanwa and another passenger Mr Josphat Mapfumo managed to swim to the shores, while the four men were swept away and drowned. Herald