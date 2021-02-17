FOUR KILLED IN WEDZA CRASH

FOUR people died on the spot, while others sustained serious injuries after a pirate taxi was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle near Wedza business centre on Monday night.

The pirate taxi driver, Johannes Chamanga (38), who was also a top Zanu PF official in Wedza district, is among the deceased.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident, but could not provide further details.

“I confirm that on February 15, 2021 at around 5:45pm, a fatal road traffic accident occurred at the two-kilometre peg along the Wedza-Harare Highway,” Mwanza said.

It is alleged that Chamanga was driving a white Nissan Aiti vehicle with four passengers on board heading towards Harare, while Nathan Chabata (38) was driving a blue Toyota Wish going in the opposite direction.

On approaching the two-kilometre peg, Chamanga’s vehicle overtook another vehicle, encroaching into the opposite lane resulting in a head-on collision with the Toyota Wish. Both vehicles veered off the road due to the impact.

Three people in the pirate taxi and one in Chabata’s vehicle died on the spot, while four others from both vehicles sustained serious injuries. The injured were rushed to St Marry’s Mission Hospital. Newsday