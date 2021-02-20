FOUR ARMED ROBBERS CORNERED IN KWEKWE

BUSINESS in Kwekwe central business district came to a standstill on Thursday when police arrested four suspected armed robbers.

One of the suspects was shot in the shoulder after he attempted to speed off in a Honda Fit vehicle while the other three were arrested while they attempted to flee from the vehicle.

The injured suspect was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where he is admitted under heavy police guard.

The suspects were allegedly involved in a number of cases involving robberies, breaking into cars and using fake United States dollars, among other cases.

Midlands police provincial spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

“Police in Kwekwe are investigating a case of theft from motor vehicle and attempted murder which occurred on the 18th of February at about 4pm at Trek Service Station in Kwekwe.

“The police managed to arrest three suspects who wanted to evade arrest. Police officers approached Tinashe Dube (27) who was in a Honda Fit with three other occupants. When the suspects realised that they had been cornered, Dube started the car, opened the driver’s door and reversed the vehicle in a bid to knock down one police officer but missed him,” said Inspector Mahoko.

He said a police officer shot at the rear and front tyres of the vehicle in order to stop the suspects.

“The suspect did not stop as he drove towards the officer and this prompted the officer to fire one shot towards Dube thereby hitting him on the shoulder,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The other suspects were arrested after police detectives gave chase as they tried to flee from the scene.

Meanwhile, a family from Cowdray Park in Bulawayo was robbed of US$8 600, R1 800, P1 500 and three cellphones at gunpoint when armed robbers broke into their house at night while they were sleeping, police said.

In another incident, four armed robbers, including a police officer, were shot dead while two others were arrested when they were involved in a shootout with the police in the Harare Central Business District (CBD) after robbing a businessman of US$10 000.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident which occurred on Friday when police shot and killed four-armed robbers, Constable Kudzai Kanjera (41) of ZRP Hatfield, Admire Nhetekwa (26) of Zengeza 3, Chitungwiza, Brian Chibaya (37) also of Zengeza 3, Chitungwiza, and Tatenda Chari (35) of Waterfalls, Harare.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police also managed to apprehend two other accomplices Blessing Bheura (20) of St Mary’s Chitungwiza, and Tichaona Kariwa (33) of Zimbiru Village, Domboshava.

He said the robbers had connived with a police officer, Const Kanjera to rob a Harare businessman, Chris Chibueze Agu (45) who had US$10 000 at his shop along Mbuya Nehanda Street.

“The police confirm the death of four robbers and arrest of two others in a shootout incident which occurred at number 110 Mbuya Nehanda Street, Harare on 19th February 2021 at 6 PM.

“Police received a tip-off of the gang’s intention to rob the complainant and organised an ambush.

“The complainant entered his shop to collect a battery for his customer which he had forgotten and suddenly the suspects who were armed with pistols and a 0.22 magnum revolver pounced on him and robbed him of US$10 000 cash. Police reacted to the scene resulting in the shootout,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the four robbers died on the spot following the shootout while two others were arrested at the scene. Sunday Mail