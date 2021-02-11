FORM FOUR PUPIL IMPREGNATES FORM TWO GIRL

A Form Four student at Sobukhazi High School in Bulawayo lured his Form Two lover to his family home and had sex with her, resulting in her falling pregnant.
The 17-year-old Form Four student allegedly invited his
girlfriend to his family home to watch a movie.
They watched a movie from a laptop and after some minutes
the boy took his laptop and headed to his bedroom, the source said.
He then invited her to come through to watch the movie, the
court heard. The unsuspecting minor complied and sat on his bed and they
watched the movie.
While they were watching the movie the boy, who had already
hatched his plan, started to kiss her, the court heard.
He asked to be in between the sheets with her, at first she
refused, but after some persuasion the minor gave in and they engaged in sex.
After that, the court heard, the minor would visit her
boyfriend and they would take booze and have sex. The sexual escapades resulted
in the minor’s tummy bulging with her lover’s seed.
Seeing that she was young to have a baby, the minor asked
one of her friends on how she could terminate the pregnancy and her aunt, who
was in the dark about the pregnancy, got to know about it.
The aunt confronted the minor and had her tested for
pregnancy and the test came out positive. The aunt then reported the matter to
the police, leading to the arrest of the boy.
The Form Four pupil appeared before magistrate Shepherd
Munjanja, facing charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor. He was
remanded out of custody to 26 March for commencement of trial. B Metro
