EX TOP COP DIES

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) former Deputy Commissioner Moses Griffiths Mpofu has died.

He was 66. Mpofu died on Friday at the United Bulawayo Hospitals after a long illness.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed Mpofu’s death describing him as an astute cop. Asst Comm Nyathi said Mpofu served in the police force between 1981 and 2003, having been part of the Zapu intelligence wing during the liberation struggle.

“On attainment of the country’s independence the late ex-Deputy Commissioner Mpofu joined the police service in 1981 as a patrol officer and was posted at Mphoengs after training. He served at various stations across the country including Mayobodo, Fort Rixon, Esigodini, Gwanda, Bulawayo Central and Harare province.

He was an astute and disciplined officer who excelled in his career and rose through the ranks to the rank of Deputy Commissioner in 1999 a rank which he held until his retirement in December in 2003,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the retired top cop had joined the liberation struggle in 1975.

“A veteran of the liberation struggle of Zimbabwe, he crossed the border to Zambia under Zimbabwe People’s Republic Army (ZIPRA) banner in 1975 and received military training at Mwembeshi in Zambia and later Mgagao and Morogoro in Tanzania. His Chimurenga nom de guerre Matswata Witness Mhlanga,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“After training, the late veteran was deployed in Zambia under the Zapu intelligence wing, National Security Order, a counter-intelligence agency against Rhodesian forces. The late Deputy Commissioner Mpofu underwent several police command related courses between 1978 and 1979 at the Novocherkassk Advanced Police Academy under the United Soviet Social Republic (USSR).”

The late ex-Deputy Commissioner Mpofu did his primary education at Nsezi Primary School in Tsholotsho in Matabeleland North before moving to Thegwani High School where he completed his secondary education.

Mourners are gathered at House Number 130 Mahatshula in Bulawayo.