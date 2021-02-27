EX NATPHARM BOSS TO SPEND WEEKEND IN JAIL

Former Natpharm acting managing and operations director Zealous Nyabadza yesterday told the court that he by-passed procurement procedures to buy surgical masks to avert a strike by medical personnel at Harare’s Sally Mugabe Central Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, although it is alleged he resold the same masks at a profit.
Testifying during his bail application, Nyabadza said he
was employed as operations manager before becoming managing director, a
position he held when he made the purchase.
He told senior Harare regional magistrate Mr Trainos
Utahwashe that he was left with no option but to take measures to avert the
strike.
Nyabadza is being charged with criminal abuse of office as
a public officer which stemmed from the purchase of surgical masks worth $54
600.
“There was a strike that was looming at Harare Hospital and
Parirenyatwa, which I had to avert,” he said. “I was the operations manager and
I had no option.”
Giving further evidence for approval of his bail
application, Nyabadza told the court that he was not well and needed to attend
to his daughter who had a chronic disease and needed constant attention.
“My daughter has a condition that needs serious attention
and I need to drive her to a physio-therapy twice a week. I am suffering from
arthritis which needs medical attention, especially during these cold times,”
he said.
The State opposed Nyabadza’s bail application, saying he
had already attempted to tamper with documents in a bid to cover-up the
offence. The State led by Mr Ephraim Zinyandu and Nancy Chandakaona said his
conduct had already demonstrated his propensity to interfere with witnesses and
evidence.
They said five Natpharm employees had already told police
that he had attempted to tamper with evidence.
The investigating officer in the matter, Detective
Assistant Inspector Amos Mushayavanhu, who testified against Nyabadza, said the
State had a strong case against the former pharmaceutical company’s boss, but
investigations would require another month.
The police officer said Nyabadza had tried to get others to
create the required documents.
“Five witnesses recorded statements, but from their
narrations, they were pointing fingers at the accused,” said Det Asst Insp
Mushayavanhu. “This was committed on May 18, 2020 and a month later the accused
started manipulating evidence. Mazvita Mahere, who is in procurement
department, Nesbert Tsaha in strategic business unit and one Clemence from same
department, one Tichaona Ruvhayi from accounts department and another lady gave
statements.”
Nyabadza will spend the weekend in custody after Mr Utahwashe
failed to deliver a ruling in his bail application, indicating that he was
overwhelmed by other work-related duties. Herald
