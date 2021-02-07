EX LABOUR MINISTER ARRESTED

Former Labour and Social Welfare Minister Petronella Kagonye has been arrested on allegations of fraud.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying Kagonye is in police custody on charges related to illegal parcelling out of state land.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi added that she was arrested by members of the ZRP working together with the Special Anti-Corruption Unit.

Kagonye made headlines in 2015 after her Glorious Properties was fingered in suspicious land sales in Goromonzi.

Also in 2019, the High Court issued an order barring Kagonye from constructing a wedding venue at Stand Number 19594 Harare Township.

The High Court order followed a court application by Hillside residents seeking to protect the wetland from destruction. Kagonye is expected to appear in court soon.

The former cabinet minister’s arrest comes at a time when government is tightening screws on culprits bent on swindling unsuspecting home seekers through illegal sale of state land, including wetlands. ZBC