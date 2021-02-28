EVIL SPIN DOCTORS WHO TRIED TO SCANDALISE MINISTER

Social media was abuzz and awash with photographs of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa with her late brother Mr Daniel Parirenyatwa.

They were relaxing on a beach. Surprisingly, those who posted the photo chose not to identify Mr Parirenyatwa, but instead made innuendos that he could have been her boyfriend.

The evil spin doctors started sending the message around, that Senator Mutsvangwa was having a boyfriend and relaxing at a beach somewhere.

The rumour mill went on, defaming and scandalising the Minister. It turned out that Senator Mutsvangwa was posing with Mr Parirenyatwa, and this was before he passed away on the 18th of January this year.

Mr Parirenyatwa worked for Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in various capacities until his death on 18 January 2021. He did his secondary education at St Augustine’s High School and joined Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on 20 July 1981 as a clerical assistant.

Mr Parirenyatwa rose through the ranks to become a switchboard supervisor, a position he held up to the time of his demise.

In a statement mourning his death then, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals said Mr Parirenyatwa was “an excellent team leader who associated very well with his subordinates and workmates. He was very compassionate.”

He was buried in Gombakomba in Zimunya, Manicaland Province on 20 January 2020.

Mr Parirenyatwa was among the black Africans that broke the white segregation of the then Andrew Fleming Hospital of Rhodesia (now Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals).

He is survived by two wives and four children. So, the photo which made the fake news was taken from a profile picture on Senator Mutsvangwa’s phone.

When we lose important people in our lives, their photos can bring back memories of them, and help us remember everything that made them special and unique.

They help us keep them alive in our minds, through stories and memories and that’s an important part of making sure our loved ones’ legacies live on. When we lose people who are special to us, we often tend to dwell on how they died.

Senator Mutsvangwa chose to grieve her brother by putting a photo of herself with him on her Whatsapp profile. Photos bring our loved ones’ whole, complete lives back to us, not just their passing away. They can remind us of the unique way they lived.

Their personalities, passions and hobbies can easily be remembered through photos, including how they impacted our lives, and why they were so important to us.

The memories and moments we most want to remember when we think of them can easily be brought back. In that light, the photo on Senator Mutsvangwa’s Whatsapp profile was meant to bring back the memories and she was in her grieving moment.

The anniversary of the death of a loved one is difficult to live through, no matter how many years they would have passed away. If you don’t think photos are important, wait until they are all you are left with.

Images are brought out by photos and the joy that is encapsulated in them is rediscovered once again. Grief is a natural response to loss, it is the emotional suffering you feel when something or someone you love is taken away.

Often, the pain of loss can feel overwhelming. You may experience all kinds of difficult and unexpected emotions, from shock or anger to disbelief, guilt, and profound sadness.

These are normal reactions to loss and the more significant the loss, the more intense your grief will be. It’s only when you endure the pain of losing someone that you fully realise the importance that photographs have in times of grief.

In the immediate aftermath of a loss, pictures can serve as a wonderful comfort, they are a part of the grieving process as we sit looking at photographs of ourselves with our loved ones.

Tears are shed over the fact that they are gone, but we find solace in the images and their importance looms even larger. To be able to see a person again is a way of remembering them.

When a loved one dies, many of us collect, print, organise and share photographs – it can be a cathartic activity. Looking through the photos, especially as a family, sparks memories of the deceased, reignites old stories and connects you with the person you are missing.

Photographs make us stop and reflect upon those moments that we have already lived. Each time we look at the photographs, our memories grow larger, they also give us an opportunity to analyse how our lives have changed.

Some people fear that being reminded of the past prevents a person from living in the present.

Try to focus on the love that existed between you and your loved one, remember the love that was there – this can provide you with more comfort than a photograph ever can.

Pictures are more than just snapshots of the past – they can be a powerful tool for helping us grieve and reconnecting us with meaningful moments.

Senator Mutsvangwa chose to remember her loved one in the prime of his life, and the photo provided links to a loved past, it revealed a lifetime of shared memories and a treasured record.

It is inhuman to intrude in the moment of grief and scandalise Senator Mutsvangwa. Behind the Minister Mutsvangwa we all know, there is a loving sister who lost a brother, who chose to moan her in a way she prefers.

The publishing of the photo was malicious and meant to injure the dignity of the Senator Mutsvangwa. Grief manifests itself in many ways, not only through sadness. Depending on the circumstances, even anger and rage may overcome us.

For children and/or other family members like brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, grandsons, and granddaughters, when someone dies, his or her branch on the family tree doesn’t just fall off.

That person is still a part of the family and hiding reminders of them, even if you would prefer to do so, can make other family members feel like their loved one’s memory is being erased.

Photos also give future generations a chance to connect with their deceased ancestors and family history. How else would you know you a nose similar to that of your grandmother?

Anyway, what was the point of taking photographs of these people if you didn’t plan on looking at them later on down the road?

It was evil to attach lies to Senator Mutsvangwa’s photo taken when she was with her brother. We must realise that a photo of your dearly departed can be part of healing, and it is helpful to look at pictures of the loved one you’ve lost – whether it’s one day, one month, or one year after he or she has died.

It’s healthy to hold on to old memories – you don’t need to cast them off in an forced effort to “move on.”

Spend time going through old photo albums or image files, and reflect on the happy and memorable times you had with your loved one. Shame on those people who peddle such lies about Senator Mutsvangwa.

For all we want to know, Senator Mutsvangwa is a family woman, who is responsible both as a Government Minister and as a mother. Herald