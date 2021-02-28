EVIL SPIN DOCTORS WHO TRIED TO SCANDALISE MINISTER

Social media was abuzz and awash with photographs of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa with her late brother Mr Daniel Parirenyatwa.
They were
relaxing on a beach. Surprisingly, those who posted the photo chose not to
identify Mr Parirenyatwa, but instead made innuendos that he could have been
her boyfriend.
The evil spin
doctors started sending the message around, that Senator Mutsvangwa was having
a boyfriend and relaxing at a beach somewhere.
The rumour mill
went on, defaming and scandalising the Minister. It turned out that Senator
Mutsvangwa was posing with Mr Parirenyatwa, and this was before he passed away
on the 18th of January this year.
Mr Parirenyatwa
worked for Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in various capacities until his
death on 18 January 2021. He did his secondary education at St Augustine’s High
School and joined Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on 20 July 1981 as a clerical
assistant.
Mr Parirenyatwa
rose through the ranks to become a switchboard supervisor, a position he held
up to the time of his demise.
In a statement
mourning his death then, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals said Mr Parirenyatwa
was “an excellent team leader who associated very well with his subordinates
and workmates. He was very compassionate.”
He was buried
in Gombakomba in Zimunya, Manicaland Province on 20 January 2020.
Mr Parirenyatwa
was among the black Africans that broke the white segregation of the then
Andrew Fleming Hospital of Rhodesia (now Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals).
He is survived
by two wives and four children. So, the photo which made the fake news was
taken from a profile picture on Senator Mutsvangwa’s phone.
When we lose
important people in our lives, their photos can bring back memories of them,
and help us remember everything that made them special and unique.
They help us
keep them alive in our minds, through stories and memories and that’s an
important part of making sure our loved ones’ legacies live on. When we lose
people who are special to us, we often tend to dwell on how they died.
Senator
Mutsvangwa chose to grieve her brother by putting a photo of herself with him
on her Whatsapp profile. Photos bring our loved ones’ whole, complete lives
back to us, not just their passing away. They can remind us of the unique way
they lived.
Their
personalities, passions and hobbies can easily be remembered through photos,
including how they impacted our lives, and why they were so important to us.
The memories
and moments we most want to remember when we think of them can easily be
brought back. In that light, the photo on Senator Mutsvangwa’s Whatsapp profile
was meant to bring back the memories and she was in her grieving moment.
The anniversary
of the death of a loved one is difficult to live through, no matter how many
years they would have passed away. If you don’t think photos are important,
wait until they are all you are left with.
Images are
brought out by photos and the joy that is encapsulated in them is rediscovered
once again. Grief is a natural response to loss, it is the emotional suffering
you feel when something or someone you love is taken away.
Often, the pain
of loss can feel overwhelming. You may experience all kinds of difficult and
unexpected emotions, from shock or anger to disbelief, guilt, and profound
sadness.
These are
normal reactions to loss and the more significant the loss, the more intense
your grief will be. It’s only when you endure the pain of losing someone that
you fully realise the importance that photographs have in times of grief.
In the
immediate aftermath of a loss, pictures can serve as a wonderful comfort, they
are a part of the grieving process as we sit looking at photographs of
ourselves with our loved ones.
Tears are shed
over the fact that they are gone, but we find solace in the images and their
importance looms even larger. To be able to see a person again is a way of
remembering them.
When a loved
one dies, many of us collect, print, organise and share photographs – it can be
a cathartic activity. Looking through the photos, especially as a family,
sparks memories of the deceased, reignites old stories and connects you with
the person you are missing.
Photographs
make us stop and reflect upon those moments that we have already lived. Each
time we look at the photographs, our memories grow larger, they also give us an
opportunity to analyse how our lives have changed.
Some people
fear that being reminded of the past prevents a person from living in the
present.
Try to focus on
the love that existed between you and your loved one, remember the love that
was there – this can provide you with more comfort than a photograph ever can.
Pictures are
more than just snapshots of the past – they can be a powerful tool for helping
us grieve and reconnecting us with meaningful moments.
Senator
Mutsvangwa chose to remember her loved one in the prime of his life, and the
photo provided links to a loved past, it revealed a lifetime of shared memories
and a treasured record.
It is inhuman
to intrude in the moment of grief and scandalise Senator Mutsvangwa. Behind the
Minister Mutsvangwa we all know, there is a loving sister who lost a brother,
who chose to moan her in a way she prefers.
The publishing
of the photo was malicious and meant to injure the dignity of the Senator
Mutsvangwa. Grief manifests itself in many ways, not only through sadness.
Depending on the circumstances, even anger and rage may overcome us.
For children
and/or other family members like brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, grandsons,
and granddaughters, when someone dies, his or her branch on the family tree
doesn’t just fall off.
That person is
still a part of the family and hiding reminders of them, even if you would
prefer to do so, can make other family members feel like their loved one’s
memory is being erased.
Photos also
give future generations a chance to connect with their deceased ancestors and
family history. How else would you know you a nose similar to that of your
grandmother?
Anyway, what
was the point of taking photographs of these people if you didn’t plan on
looking at them later on down the road?
It was evil to
attach lies to Senator Mutsvangwa’s photo taken when she was with her brother.
We must realise that a photo of your dearly departed can be part of healing,
and it is helpful to look at pictures of the loved one you’ve lost – whether
it’s one day, one month, or one year after he or she has died.
It’s healthy to
hold on to old memories – you don’t need to cast them off in an forced effort
to “move on.”
Spend time
going through old photo albums or image files, and reflect on the happy and
memorable times you had with your loved one. Shame on those people who peddle
such lies about Senator Mutsvangwa.
For all we want
to know, Senator Mutsvangwa is a family woman, who is responsible both as a
Government Minister and as a mother. Herald
