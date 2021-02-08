EMIRATES, RWANDAIR SUSPEND FLIGHTS TO HARARE

Those who had hoped to travel to Dubai for a romantic getaway on Valentine’s Day have been dealt a major blow as the airline which flies directly to that destination from Harare, has temporarily suspended its service to the country.

The airline yesterday confirmed that it would be suspending its service from February 13 to February 28, 2021 due to operational reasons.

The flights to Harare which were increased recently have a linked service with Lusaka. However, according to the airline’s spokesperson, only flights to Harare will be affected as the Lusaka route will continue to operate.

“Emirates flights to/from Harare, a linked service with Lusaka, will temporarily be suspended from 13 February to 28 February, 2021 due to operational reasons. Flights to/from Lusaka will continue to operate as four weekly services,” said the airline.

Those who had made bookings with the airline have been advised to re-book.

“Customers holding tickets with final destination Harare will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin. Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused. Affected customers are advised to contact their travel agent or Emirates contact centre for re-booking options. Herald



