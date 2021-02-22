EFF DEMANDS REOPENING OF POLITICAL SPACES

The EFF on Sunday threatened to take the government to court unless the country's “political space” was reopened.
In a statement on Sunday, the EFF said this reopening would
allow all political parties to hold political gatherings, and physically attend
municipal council, provincial legislature and parliamentary meetings and events
— but only in “strict compliance to the necessary health protocols to avoid the
spread of coronavirus”.
“It is now almost 12 months since SA political spaces have
been restricted while government officials continue to engage in programmes
that necessitate closer oversight and scrutiny. Many workplaces in SA,
including huge factories and mines, are presently reopened ... It is irrational
to continue shutting down the political space. We therefore demand that all
political spaces be reopened so that we can engage in programmes and activities
that will hold government accountable,” the party said.
The statement continued that, if this wasn't done, the
party would consider going to court.
“We will write to the state president [Cyril Ramaphosa] to
demand the immediate reopening of the political space ... Refusal to do so will
necessitate that we take additional steps including approaching the courts to
challenge the constitutionality of closing the political space while many
people are gathering in workplaces, malls, restaurants and [at] religious gatherings.
“We will do so because denying people the right to
democratically challenge the sitting government is an affront to the
constitution and democratic order,” the statement read.
The EFF also said that it was important to allow political
gatherings, with the country likely to hold local government elections before
the end of November this year.
“To disallow political programmes and activities is
therefore undemocratic and irrational, because political parties are not
allowed to prepare for elections freely and fairly. Denying political parties
to freely campaign for elections is unconstitutional and violates the essence
of a democratic order,” the EFF said.
Times
